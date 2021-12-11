Black Clover Cliffhanger Sets Up Asta’s Major Comeback

Black Clover is gearing up for Asta’s big comeback with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The manga has reached what seems like the climax of the raid on the Spade Kingdom, and following the defeat of the Dark Triad, it was revealed in the previous chapter that Lucifero had managed to survive all of that chaos by attaching himself to another host. This allowed the Advent of Qliphoth ritual to advance to a new degree, and now the strongest devil of the underworld is trying to form a new body to serve as a vessel for his power.

The previous chapter ended with the tease of the Black Bulls taking their base and using it against Lucifero’s mass of demons forming his new body, and while that starts them off at a good pace against stopping the devil, it’s soon revealed to be nowhere near enough to stop the mass of demons. As Lucifero’s power continues to grow far beyond where the Black Bulls can keep up with, the final moments of the newest chapter puts it all on Asta once more as it preps for his return to action.

Chapter 315 of the series picks up right when the Black Bulls have united in a stronger version of their base, and their combined power starts to take on the mass of devils from the second gate. Captain Yami and Vangeance are still stuck within the body, and that means that there’s still time to save them before Lucifero turns them into the core of its new body. But that’s much easier said than done as the combined power of each of their Ultimate Magics is not enough to stop Lucifero, and their base begins to crumble.

Even with all of that, and the rest of the Spade Kingdom populace is in peril, the Black Bulls don’t lose hope as they know that Asta’s still out there. In fact, the final moments of the chapter sees the squad putting all of their hopes on Asta as he pulls out Yami’s former sword (now branded the Demon-Slasher) out of his grimoire and prepares for some kind of attack at long distance. It remains to be seen whether or not it works, but it’s an exciting set up for the comeback.

Asta hasn’t been in action since fighting the devil twins before, so this will be his first real fight against the Dark Triad’s devils. What do you think? Excited to see what Asta can do with the Demon-Slasher in the next chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!