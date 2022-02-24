Black Clover Promises Its “Final Showdown” Is on the Horizon

Black Clover may be quiet on the screen these days, but the series is far from over. Manga readers have been tracking Asta and Yuno over the past year as they continue their fight with the Devil King. After all, creator Yuki Tabata has led the whole story to this battle, so it has to surpass even the most-demanding fan’s expectations. And now, it seems the battle’s final showdown is in sight.

The update comes from the last chapter of Black Clover, after all. The big update checks in on Asta, Nero, and even Zoro as Yami continues his push against the Devil King. Even Nacht is sticking around to show the devils just what their magic can do, and the group even manages to wound the Devil King.

I mean, seriously? The demon lord even says he acknowledges the group’s power. However, that makes the villain all the more eager to crush the Black Bulls, but Asia is not about to let that happen. The final spread of chapter 324 shows Asta and Yuna side by side in battle while their captains stand beside them. Now, it seems the time for the Devil King to fight seriously, and Black Clover will face the threat head-on.

Now, readers know the manga has been working through this fight for ages, and Asta’s recent comeback signaled talks of its impending end. Our heroes have a bit to do before the Devil King can be defeated, but Yami is confident enough to say “the final showdown” has arrived. So if the captain is certain this wave will be their last, you know Asta is going to crash into the Devil King with everything he’s got.

What do you think about this latest manga tease? How do you expect Black Clover to wrap up this big battle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.