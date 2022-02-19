Black Clover Cliffhanger Readies A Black Bulls Captains Tag Team

Black Clover is getting ready for a major Black Bulls Captain tag team fight with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! Yuki Tabata’s original manga series has reached a climatic new phase of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc as Asta and the Clover Kingdom knights continue to fail to do any kind of real damage to the Supreme Devil, Lucifero. Things took a turn in the previous chapter when the Black Bulls Captain Yami officially came back to the action after recovering from the Advent of Qliphoth, and now it seems like his fight is just only beginning from here.

With Yami back in the mix (and carrying a new sword to boot), things are seemingly finally turning around for the good guys as Yami seems to be one of the few fighters that can actually stand up to Lucifero’s overwhelming power as well. Taking this one step further is the fact that the Vice Captain Nacht is now in the mix as well, and it seems like we’ll finally get to see a full team up fight between the two of them as they take on Lucifero directly.

Chapter 323 of the series brings Yami back to the battlefield, and although he’s much worse for wear thanks to being at the center of that devilish ritual, for now he was able to stand toe to toe with Lucifero. The last thing Nacht wants is for Yami to help him, however, as he continues to blame himself over the loss of his brother. Seeing Yami so close reminds him of those traumatic feelings, and he thinks of Yami as such an irreplaceable friend and ally that there is no way that he wants to lose Yami in the process as well.

But from Yami’s perspective, all he cares about is saving his friend from dying. Remembering their shared past and their shared mourning over the loss of Morgen, the two of them then stand next to one another as the chapter ends and prepare to take on Lucifero together. Now it’s just a matter of seeing whether or not this team up will be the one to do some real damage to the devil. But what do you think? Are you excited to see how Yami and Nacht work with one another? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!