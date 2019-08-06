Black Clover Waves Death Flag for Character in Chapter 215

Warning! Major spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 215 below!

Black Clover‘s manga has just ended the most intense, battle filled arc of the series to date. It reached such a high point it even seemed like it would be the final arc of the manga itself. But now that the series is beginning to shift into its new status quo, it’s now suddenly clear that there’s a much pressing threat on the horizon. And that threat is so strong, that one of the characters now has a prediction of their death hanging over the heads of fans.

In Chapter 215 of the series, Asta surprisingly has a major death flag raised for him as the recently revived Wizard King revealed that one of his predictions was that Asta will die.

Now that the Wizard King has been revived and the Devil defeated, the Clover Kingdom is beginning to put the pieces back together in the latest chapter. It’s here that the Wizard King reveals that they have to deal with three pressing issues. The first is that there no longer is a Wizard King as his current, younger revived form is lacking in the power his original, older form had.

Then he mentions the other two issues are closely related. The second big issue is a prediction he had that, if nothing changes, the Clover Kingdom will soon be destroyed by their neighboring rival kingdoms. And finally, his third prediction is that Asta will die. There’s unfortunately no clarification on this death prediction as Chapter 215 came to an end, but it sufficiently sets up the next major arc of the series.

The rival kingdoms have been a lingering threat ever since the expanded roster of the Diamond Kingdom was first introduced, and it seems like Tabata will finally be capitalizing on it in the next arc. Now that the Clover Kingdom is done handling its own business, it’s left in a weakened state that the warring countries will try and take advantage of.

Given that the series lacks major stakes for its characters as death has not been a final fate for any of its characters, with each of the major players being revived at a later date, this will at least fuel fears for Asta as he heads into these next mysterious battles.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.