Every Dragon Ball Super Arc Ranked By How Much They’ll Be Improved With Anime Remake

Dragon Ball Super is now in the works on a brand new remake anime series taking on the original TV series from the Battle of Gods arc, and it’s going to be a big improvement on what was seen before. Dragon Ball Super ended its TV anime series back in 2018, and the anime world has changed quite a bit in that time since. It’s the same case for the production studio behind Dragon Ball Super, as they are offering an “enhanced” version of everything that had come before in the Battle of Gods arc.

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But the funny thing about the new Dragon Ball Super: Beerus remake anime series, however, is that the Battle of Gods arc isn’t the only one that could use an “enhanced” version. Each of the arcs in the TV anime series would benefit from the same kind of upgrade teasing new footage, audio, visuals, and more, and there are a few of them would benefit more than the others. Read on for a ranking of which Dragon Ball Super arcs would feel the most enhanced after the remake, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Courtesy of Toei Animation

5). Universe 6

Looking back, the Universe 6 Saga is arguably one of the tighter arcs of the original Dragon Ball Super TV anime. What you could trim out easier in an enhanced version would be all the preamble leading into the fight between Universe 6 and 7. But ultimately, the core of the fights themselves are tighter than you would expect.

It’s not the most demanding of all the fights seen across the arcs either, so a remake likely won’t seem like too dramatic of a change to what had been aired before. It’s going to have the most impact with the Goku vs. Hit fight, however, and that’s going to be well worth the remake. You’ll just likely see bigger improvements with everything else.

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4). Resurrection F

Resurrection F is technically thought of as part of the wider Battle of Gods arc for some reason, but this is going to be one of the more interesting remakes to see play out. Making its original debut as a feature film, the arc got an expanded version with its TV anime release. But the TV version is often seen as the weaker version of the arc itself, so a remake is likely going to fix these issues. By bringing the pace back to the feature film version of the story, and by prominently highlighting the fight against Golden Frieza, this is definitely going to be one to watch.

©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

3). Battle of Gods

Battle of Gods is also in an interesting predicament as it’s also an expanded version of a previously released film, so any improvements are going to be stacked against what was seen in that original feature. It was as tight of Dragon Ball Z story as fans would get at the time, but this remake is going to do well when it strips out all of the extra fluff that was seen in the TV version. It’s just not going to be as noticeable when it comes to the visuals as it won’t compare as well to the film, but the enhancements are going to go a long way towards hopefully making this the new best version of the arc.

Courtesy of Toei Animation

2). Tournament of Power

When it comes to the Tournament of Power, there’s no getting around the fact that it spent so many episodes just sort of running in place. There were multiple fights and universes to keep track of, but not all of them were that interesting. There’s a way that a remake could trim the fat of the less important moments, and focus more on the biggest and more memorable events in the tournament.

It’s also hard to figure out how you can enhance visuals for Ultra Instinct and the final fight against Jiren in particular, but that’s going to make a major difference in helping that fight go viral once more.

Courtesy of Toei Animation

1). Future Trunks

But in terms of the Dragon Ball Super arcs that’ll look and sound the coolest with a newly enhanced version, the Future Trunks arc takes the cake. It’s the tightest arc in the series in terms of what to keep in versus what to cut out, but what the visual upgrades are going to feel like the biggest difference maker with this one. The fight against Goku Black and the resulting fallout were undoubtedly some of the biggest highlights of the original Dragon Ball Super run, and a remake would really help them shine. So much so that it could turn into the strongest arc in the series overall.