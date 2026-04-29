Invincible Season 5 Confirms 2027 Release With Promising Update

Invincible is now in the works on Season 5 of the animated series for Prime Video, and has confirmed that it’s going to be making its comeback next year with a promising update on how the new episodes are coming along so far. Invincible Season 4 is one of the best received seasons in the series’ run to date, and confirmed that a fifth season was in the works before Season 4 even premiered. That means it’s been in progress all this time, and will be keeping up the annual release plan from those behind the scenes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Invincible has shared a new update on the , and confirmed that it will be releasing with Prime Video “sometime in 2027.” But while confirming the release window for the next season, Invincible has also revealed that voice acting for this next season is already complete. They also confirmed some big returns that fans need to keep an eye out for when the new episodes make their debut next year.

Invincible Season 5 Confirms 2027 Return & Returning Villains

Courtesy of Prime Video

Along with confirming that Invincible Season 5 is on track for its release with Prime Video next year, it was also revealed that Dinosaurus and Thragg will be returning in the new episodes as well. Both villains made their debut over the course of the fourth season, and like many of the other villains in the show, these two were technically defeated but not fully dealt with. And as presumed by their respective final scenes in the fourth season, they’ll be stirring up all sorts of trouble in the coming season as well. Thankfully, it’s on a fast track.

Invincible series creator Robert Kirkman also previously noted that the animated series is going to keep up an . Noting earlier this year that “I think that a pattern has formed, but I can’t confirm anything,” when asked about Season 5’s release. “Maybe it will be April. Maybe May. Maybe January. I don’t know. Who knows? We’ll see. But I would say that the goal is to is to come back in this general timeframe…we’re pretty far into Season 5, so we feel like we’re in good shape.”

What Happens in Invincible Season 5?

Courtesy of Prime Video

Invincible Season 5 will be continuing to adapt Robert Kirkman’s original comics, and it’s keeping a pretty solid pace so far. The end of the fourth season takes place around Issue #78 of the comics run, which is ultimately a little under the halfway mark of the series. Kirkman previously noted how the animated series would need “about 7 to 9 seasons” in order to fully adapt the story, and that seems like that’s going to continue to be the case with the current pace of how it’s all unfolding.

With Thragg and the Vltrumites now hiding throughout Earth, Mark can focus on those threats once more. But like seen already, Earth has a lot of chaotic things happening to it all the time. Dinosaurus is especially an important figure moving forward after being seen in Season 4, and Thragg will continue to be in Mark’s life. It’s going to get wilder from here on out.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!