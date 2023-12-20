Black Clover Conjures Up a New Wave of Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Black Clover manga set to wrap up and Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King hitting Netflix earlier this year, fans of Yuki Tabata's series have had a lot to be excited about. You can add a new wave of Funko Pops to that list. A big wave of new figures has dropped as part of Funko's weekly Wednesday reveals, and it includes Asta, Fuegoleon, Julius, Klaus, Mimosa, and more. You can get your pre-orders in via the links below. Note that Hot Topic has a buy 1 get 1 50% off deal going for a limited time.

If you are not familiar with Black Clover, you should know the shonen series is one of anime's best underdogs. Despite a rough start, Yuki Tabata's magical series has become a best-selling title under Shonen Jump. The manga has entered its final act, and due to Tabata's fluctuating schedule, the manga has moved to Jump Giga in order to space out new chapter launches. As for its anime, Black Clover was brought to television by Studio Pierrot, and the show wrapped in 2021 after it caught up with Tabata's manga. So for those wanting to know more about Black Clover, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder's magic. Asta's is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent's spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!"

Black Clover 369 Release Date and Time

Black Clover Chapter 369 will be officially releasing with the first 2024 issue of Shueisha's Jump GIGA in Japan on December 25th, as announced by Shueisha in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Viz Media will continue to simultaneously release each new chapter through their digital Shonen Jump library, so it will be available for international audiences the same day as it hits officially in Japan. The series is now on a seasonal schedule, so it will be quite a while before the next chapter hits.

Luckily, Black Clover Chapter 369 will feature 28 pages with color pages, special posters, and stickers planned for a release alongside its debut with Jump GIGA. As the manga continues through the final arc of its series, there are four major fights that need to be settled before it all comes to an end. As teased by the final chapters seen in Shonen Jump, fights to look forward to are Noelle vs. the Paladin version of her mother Acier, Mereoleona Vermillion vs. the Paladin version of Morris, Yami Sukehiro vs. the Paladin version of Morgen, and Asta and Yuno vs. Lucius Zogratis.