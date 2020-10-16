Black Clover Finally Reveals the Name of Asta's Devil

✖

The Devil inside of Asta's grimmoire has been one of the core mysteries of Yuki Tabata's Black Clover thus far, but the newest chapter of the series has gone a long way to solving that mystery by finally revealing the name of Asta's Devil. With Black Clover getting ready for a huge new battle between the Clover and Spade Kingdoms, fans have been privy to far more information about the Devils and the Underworld over the last few chapters. But as Asta begins his training to control his own Devil power, the last chapter ended on a major cliffhanger teasing more of his Devil's origins.

The newest chapter of the series followed through on this cliffhanger in a major way as we got a look into the origins of Asta's Devil, and how it eventually ended up in the grimmoire that now resides with Asta. But the biggest reveal? We finally got the Devil's name! Warning! Major spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 268 below!

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 268 of the series continues the Devil-Binding Ritual between Asta and his Devil in the hopes of developing an official contract and drawing out the Devil's full power, and Asta's Devil is visibly flustered by Asta. As teased by the end of the last chapter, the Devil is completely put off by Asta's kindness because of what happened to it before.

It's here we get a full look into the origin of the Devil, and as it turns out, it found its way out of the underworld and in the care of a woman named Licita. Just like the Devil, she had been ostracised as well due to her abilities and the two of them bond together as they build a life. And it's here that Lucita reveals that the Devil's true name is Liebe.

Unfortunately, things quickly turn tragic as Lucita is killed by Lucifero (who had appeared in Liebe's body) and then Lucita makes a move to save Liebe by placing him within a five leaf grimmoire (that formerly belonged to Licht) that she had found earlier. So this is eventually what leads Liebe to Asta.

Liebe loosely translates to "love" from German, so this further reflects on why Asta's Devil seems so differently than the other Devils (especially with his love of the human that took him in as a child). But what do you think of the name? How are you feeling about Asta's Devil now that we know its name?