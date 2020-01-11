Funimation Announces Black Clover Dub Delay

Black Clover‘s been in the midst of the Reincarnation arc as the series prepares for a final climactic battle between Asta and the Magic Knights and the increasingly strong elves, so each new episode of the series has been quite the event as they lay all of the necessary groundwork for the coming reveals in the next few episodes. But for those watching Funimation‘s SimulDub release of the series each Sunday, there’s unfortunately going to be a brief break before the next episode launches due to illness. But it’s not going to be all bad as we’re getting a dual release next week!

Funimation has announced through their official Twitter account that Episode 114 of the SimulDub will be pushed back as week as the voice behind Asta, Dallas Reid, has been sick with the flu and unable to record. But thankfully Reid seems to be set up for quite a quick recovery as Episode 114 and 115 of the series will launch at the same time on January 19th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Heads up, Black Clover fans! Dallas Reid, the voice of Asta, is sick with the flu and hasn’t been able to record for this week’s episode. 😷 Episode 114 will launch along with episode 115 on January 19. Sending all our healing wishes to @FortWorthReid! pic.twitter.com/ZPjAkXYftt — Funimation (@FUNimation) January 11, 2020

Episode 114 of the series was formerly slated to debut on Sunday, January 12th, but thankfully this brief delay is only having an impact on this single episode. As the English dub release of the series continues to build toward the final battle of the Reincarnation arc, each new episode of the series is that much more important.

But Reid should definitely be commended for powering through as best as he can as Funimation continues their tight dubbing schedule for the anime. As been made clear with the response to Funimation’s announcement, fans don’t want Reid to push himself too hard and to only come back when he’s 100 percent. Considering what’s to come for Asta and everyone else, Reid will definitely need his full range.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.