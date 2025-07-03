Chainsaw Man Movie Drops Brand-New Trailer: Watch

Chainsaw Man is coming back to screens with a brand new movie making its way to theaters around the world later this year, and now fans have gotten an awesome new look at what to expect with a new trailer for Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc. Following the debut of its first season a few years ago, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man has become a massively popular franchise. It was no surprise to find out that the anime would be continuing with a new entry someday, but the surprise was in how the anime decided to make its grand comeback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rather than coming back for a new season of the anime, Chainsaw Man will be picking up where things left off with a new movie hitting theaters instead. Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc will be coming to theaters later this Fall, and was one of the many big projects showing off new updates as part of Anime Expo 2025. Teasing it would have some big news for MAPPA’s panel this year, it turned out to be the debut of a brand new trailer for Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc not seen before. Check it out below.

Play video

When Does Chainsaw Man’s New Movie Come Out?

Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc will first be hitting theaters across Japan on September 19th, and Sony Pictures Entertainment will then be releasing the new film in the United States on October 29th. It’s going to be just in time for the spooky Halloween season, and that’s something that’s reflected even more so with this newest trailer for the film. Tatsuya Yoshihara returns from the Chainsaw Man TV series to serve as director for studio MAPPA with Hiroshi Seko providing the script, Kazutaka Sugiyama handling the character designs, and kensuke ushio composing the music.

As for what to expect from what’s coming our way in Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc, MAPPA themselves previously dropped an ominous synopsis for the film as such, “Denji became ‘Chainsaw Man’, a boy with a devil’s heart, and is now part of Special Division 4’s devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café.” Which might sound familiar to fans of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga release because it picks up right after the events of the anime’s first season.

If you wanted to catch up with the Chainsaw Man anime in the meantime to get ready for the new movie’s launch, you can now find it streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll.