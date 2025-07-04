Monogatari Returns With New Anime & First Look

More Monogatari content from the franchise’s latest season has been announced, and not only is it exciting by itself, but it also hints at more content to be adapted from Nisioisin’s work and complete the Off Season. There is a lot more to come from the season and more short stories from the beloved characters, as the production committee hopefully announces more content that will adapt anticipated stories from the Off and Monster Season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official X (formerly account) of the Monogatari franchise has confirmed that a new episode of Monogatari series: OFF & MONSTER Season will release a new episode, although the release date is unknown. Accompanying the announcement is a key visual featuring Shinobu, Nadeko, Ononoki, Hachiuji and Tsukihi, and a key visual introducing each of these characters and their most memorable moments through all the seasons of the franchise. What story the episode will adapt is still unknown, and although there are a plethora of options to choose from, it is possible to predict what the special will cover.

New Monogatari Special Is On The Way

The 12th anime adaptation from the franchise, which adapts the OFF Season and MONSTER Season novels, follows Koyomi Araragi, after helping girls with supernatural problems during his final year of high school, as he leaves for university, entrusting his duties to Yotsugi Ononoki, a living doll now staying with his sister, Tsukihi. Yotsugi takes on Araragi’s role, aiding those troubled by the occult. Meanwhile, Nadeko Sengoku, a withdrawn middle schooler recovering from a paranormal ordeal, aspires to be a manga artist. To improve, she creates four clones of herself, but they escape, forcing Nadeko to confront her fractured identity and restore balance.

Akiyuki Simbo, a veteran who’s worked on the franchise for a long time, will serve as the chief director, and Midori Yoshizawa will direct the episode. Akio Watanabe (BLAME!) will be the character designer, with Fuyashi Tou (March Comes in like a Lion, Nisekoi) handling the series composition alongside Akiyuki Simbo.

The season did not follow the chronological order of the novel, and has only adapted Orakamonogatari, Shinobumonogatari, Wazumonogatari and Nadekomonogatari. There is a lot more content from the novels to adapt, such as Yoimonogatari and Amamarimonogatari, and there will be multiple cours needed to adapt all these. This new special episode is a good indicator that there is a lot more from Studio SHAFT on the way, giving fans something to look forward to after the recent drought of anime content.