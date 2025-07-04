One Piece Teases a Subtle Parallel Between Harald and One Underrated Queen

The ongoing arc of One Piece introduces Harald, Loki’s father and the beloved King of Elbaf, who passed away 14 years before the main events in the story. The kingdom practically worshipped their king and admired his ideals of creating Elbaf a better nation. Despite existing for centuries, Elbaf never developed technologically or even provided proper education to the residents since the Giants always favored fighting and adventuring over anything else. It was Harald who, thanks to Saul’s advice, built the Walrus School for the children. After his unfortunate death, his son was charged with the murder along with the massacre of 113 guards in the Aurust Castle during the time of the incident.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Giants already hated Loki, but they were furious beyond measure after they suddenly lost their king because of the Cursed Prince’s greed. Loki fled the island not long after the tragedy and was caught by Shanks six years ago. He has been chained down in the Underworld, paying for the crimes he didn’t even commit. Chapter 1152 confirmed that Loki was innocent all along, and the truth behind the incident is more complex than the Giants realize. However, before revealing Harald’s true murderer, One Piece commences his flashback, following his younger days to the time he ruled the kingdom, as well as the birth of his sons. The more we learn about Harald, the more we realize he’s a lot similar to Otohime, the late Queen of the Ryugu Kingdom.

Harald and Otohime Both Tried to Make Nice With the World Government

Shonen Jump

The World Government is famous for its tyranny and corruption, but there are also advantages to being affiliated with it. In exchange for a “Heavenly tribute” and potential loss of autonomy, they provide several benefits such as protection from pirates and other threats, as well as access to resources and trade benefits. This is a major advantage for the oppressed and ostracized races, such as the Fish-Men and Giants. During his days as a pirate, Harald learned more about the world and wanted to open trade for his people.

He didn’t want Elbaf to remain a backward kingdom while being distanced from the outside world. While Harald tried to build diplomatic relations with other kingdoms, the World Government would always get in his way. He knew the World Government was far from perfect, but he ended up working to create an affiliation with them anyway since that was the only way he found to ensure the Giants wouldn’t keep being ostracized.

His goals were somewhat similar to Queen Otohime, who also wanted to build a good relationship with the World Government in hopes of living in harmony with humans. Despite the centuries of oppression, she kept working for the day when peace would finally be achieved among both races. Otohime’s journey was cut short due to Hody Jones’ betrayal, and Harald also met his tragic end because of his soldiers. The reason behind the soldiers’ actions still remains a mystery, and unfortunately, all of them died on the same day, burying the truth along with them. Only Loki and Jarul know what transpired, but they both kept their mouths shut for 14 years.

Otohime’s Legacy Lives On to This Day

Toei Animation

Otohime is one of the most underrated characters in the series, but she’s admirable in her own way. She worked day and night to end the cycle of hatred among humans and Fish-Men, and while she faced criticism from her people, her dedication ended up winning the hearts of many. Her story was only revealed in the flashback, but it touched the hearts of many. She made several attempts to get signatures from everyone in her kingdom for a petition that aimed to foster better relations with humans. Her dream of living in the surface world with her people never became a reality in her time, but what she fought for wasn’t all for nothing.

She paved a path for the Ryugu Kingdom to be joined as one of the affiliated kingdoms, and they participated in the Reverie for the first time. When Shirahoshi was targeted by Saint Charlos, and no one was able to stop him, Saint Mjosgard saved her as a way of returning his favor to the late queen, who saved his life several years ago. A lot about Harald’s past is unknown, but at least we know that despite his controversial actions, he still lives on in the hearts of his people, just like Otohime.