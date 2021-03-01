Black Clover Drops First-Look at Episode 166

✖

Black Clover has dropped the first-look at Episode 166 of the anime series! Black Clover's anime series will be coming to an end with the final episode airing later this month, and it's showing no signs of slowing down as the fierce battles against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad continue with each new episode. With Zenon already successfully taking out his target with the Golden Dawn, Vanica and Dante of the Dark Triad have attacked the Clover and Heart Kingdoms simultaneously. But as Asta and the others have figured out, the fights against the Dark Triad are going to be tougher than any fight they have faced in the series thus far.

The bouncing back and forth between the two fights continues with the next episode of the series, but it's also teasing a major comeback for Yami Sukehiro after he started his fight with Dante. As Dante continues to reveal new abilities granted to him thanks to his devil's possession, Yami's going to push himself even further with the next episode of the series. You can check out the first look at Episode 166 of the series with a collection of new preview images below:

BC 166 preview images pic.twitter.com/zwfH9rk2ui — BCspoiler ♣️ (@BCspoiler) March 1, 2021

Episode 166 of the series is titled "Captain: Yami Sukehiro" and it's described as such, "The Heart Kingdom continues to fight to the death against Vanica and her men. Simultaneously, the battle between Yami and Dante continue at the hideout of the Black Bulls. Cornered by the overwhelmingly strong Dante, Yami inflicts a great blow successfully by unleashing powerful magic. But Dante, who claims to be immortal, regenerates his body no matter how much damage is inflicted!"

With the anime now reaching its final five episodes before its final airing on March 30th, there's been a major question as to what the franchise could be planning next. It's seeming like the anime won't have an original ending considering how closely it's been adapting the Spade Kingdom arc from Yuki Tabata's original manga, but that just raises the question over whether or not this truly is the end.

But what do you think? Are you excited for Black Clover's final slate of episodes? How are you liking the Spade Kingdom arc so far? Would you want to see the anime continue again some day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!