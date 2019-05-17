Black Clover Director Hypes Fans for the Next Episode

Black Clover‘s anime adaptation has been a huge success for TV Tokyo, and the series has gone on far beyond its initial 51 episode order. Now that the series is knee deep in its second season, the series is preparing to enter the hugest arc of the anime series to date — one that has yet to end in the manga run of the series. But before fans can enjoy this, the Royal Knights arc has to come to an official end.

And it looks like it’s going to be an explosive one if the director of the next episode, Tatsuya Yoshihara, is anything to go by as he hyped fans for Episode 84 of the series with a mysterious tweet.

Episode 84 of the series is titled “The Victors” and will kick-off the final battle of the Royal Knights selection tournament. This battle sees Yuno’s squad take on the Captain of the Azure Deer Rill’s squad, and the two’s powerful magic will be clashing on screen. Representations of their magic has been great to see in the series so far, but this will seemingly take it to the next level.

Yoshihara’s tweet of “See you next week!” may seem innocuous, but fans are hoping for the best considering how great the brief scenes depicted in the Episode 84 preview seemed to be. While Asta may be out of the tournament after taking on Finral’s younger brother Langris, Yuno has still got one major card to play as he’s been holding back something that’s been teased in the opening theme sequence for the series since this tournament began.

With a new Yuno transformation, and a full display of Rill’s painting magic, it seems the Royal Knights tournament will be coming to as explosive of an end as fans had hoped it would.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.