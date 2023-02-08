Black Clover Cliffhanger Leaves Lily's Life in the Balance

Black Clover is gearing up Asta for his next major fight in the Land of the Sun, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has left Sister Lily's life hanging in the balance as Asta takes on a powerful new enemy. As Yuki Tabata's original manga series is working through the first real fight of its final arc, Asta and the Ryuzen Seven have been struggling to fight off the brainwashed Sister Lily and a few other Paladins. But the latest chapters of the series have turned things back in Asta's favor as he's been able to get through to Lily at last.

The previous chapter of the series kicked things up a notch as Asta and Lily finally did battle with one another, and Asta was able to figure out that she was still lingering within all of Lucius Zogratis' control. But as the fight continued and Asta struck her with his newly mastered Zetten technique, and as he gets ready for his next major fight, Sister Lily has been left in a limbo state where she has been freed from her brainwashing but not completely recovered.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What is Happening With Sister Lily After Lucius?

Chapter 350 of Black Clover picks up shortly after Asta strikes Lily with Zetten, and she begins to break free from Lucius' brainwashing. She's crying over everything she has done since becoming a Paladin, but Asta made sure to emphasize that it's no fault of her own. After this tearful confession, she suddenly passes out completely. Luckily, it's confirmed that she isn't dead but she's far from being in the clear as Lucius' magic has had quite the impact on her.

Ryudo confirmed that while she hasn't died, she won't be woken up until Asta takes down Lucius completely. It's only a matter of whether Asta is going to be able to accomplish such a feat as it's going to be much easier said than done. Asta lost the last time around, and now it remains to be seen whether Zetten is going to be able to bridge the gap in their abilities. And potentially save Sister Lily in the process.

How do you feel about the next phase of Asta's fight against Lucius' forces? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!