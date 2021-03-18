Black Clover Might Drop a Big Manga Announcement Later This Month

✖

In a matter of weeks, fans will be forced to bid farewell to Black Clover on the small screen. The anime is coming to a close at the end of March, and fans of the magical series are understandably upset by the premature ending. While many expect the show to return in a few years, much of that timeline depends on the manga, and a new rumor suggests an announcement is coming for the series before April rolls in.

Over on Twitter, the fan-page MangaMoguraRE got fans buzzing when they dropped a little teaser about Black Clover. The account suggests the manga will be sharing an important update with fans on March 29 to coincide with the anime's finale. At this time, fans have no idea what to expect from the announcement, but theories are already floating around.

Will have a annoncement about "Black Clover" by Yuuki Tabata in the upcoming Weekly Shounen Jump issue 17/2021 out March, 29. — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) March 18, 2021

The most prominent theory has to do with Black Clover ending in print too. The anime is coming to a close since it has reached the point where the manga is, so Black Clover has nothing canon to adapt until Yuki Tabata publishes more content. However, the anime's success did not translate to manga sales as much as hoped. This has some fans concerned Black Clover will be axed in print because of the missed marker, but others believe the rumored announcement may be more optimistic.

After all, there are fans who expect the manga to enter a time skip once the Spade Kingdom arc ends. If that is the case, such confirmation could be coming this month to hype fans despite the anime's finale. So if you want to see for yourself, you can keep up with Black Clover as March comes to a close.

What do you think about this latest rumor? Do you think Black Clover may be coming to its end? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.