Black Clover Reveals How Yami and Nacht’s Powers Work Together

Black Clover showed off why Yami and Nacht make such a perfect team with the newest chapter of the manga! Yuki Tabata’s original manga series has reached the climax of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc and the battle against the Supreme Devil, Lucifero, will be reaching a new phase very soon. Previous chapters of the series have seen the devilish threat easily knock away every one of the Magic Knights’ efforts before without taking any real damage of his own, but things started to change when Yami officially made his way back to the battlefield after recovering from the Advent of Qliphoth ritual.

The previous chapter of the series finally reunited Yami with Nacht, and fans got yet another look at their past with one another. It had been previously teased that the two of them shared a deep connection due to the loss of Nacht’s brother Morgen (who had been close to the both of them), but this connection went even further as the two of them now fight together. Picking up from the tease that we’d see both of the Black Bulls’ Captains taking on the devil, it’s soon revealed that their respective powers can make each other stronger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 324 of Black Clover picks up right after Yami joins Nacht on the battlefield and the two of them reflect on just how much the Black Bulls have impressed both of them so far. Not wanting to be shown up by the rest of their squad, the two of them pour all of their power into one final assault. But their Shadow and Dark Magics start to blend in a whole new way and results in the “Kids’ Playground” technique, one that shapes the entire area into a dark little village that each of them feels more strength from as a result.

Their powers share a unique synergy as both Nacht and Yami feel a surging power coursing within them. Nacht’s shadows essentially create a realm of darkness while Yami’s darkness creates more shadows. Their powers blend and make the two of them so strong that they are the first real ones (outside of Asta) that are able to damage Lucifero. It’s not a huge hit, unfortunately, but this team up goes to show that the two of them can be quite the powerful duo at full strength.

Now it’s just a matter of seeing whether or not this is going to be enough. But what do you think? How did you like seeing Yami and Nacht’s tag team in action? Are you hoping to see more of their team ups in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!