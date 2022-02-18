Black Clover Spells Trouble for Yami With New Update

Black Clover revealed a troublesome update for the Black Bulls Captain Yami Sukehiro with the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series! The climax of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc has reached a new phase as the newest chapter of the series has brought even more fighters into the combat against the Supreme Devil, Lucifero. The devil has been easily taking out each and every one of the previous efforts from Asta and the Magic Knight Captains, so fans had been wondering what could change if Yami were able to get back into the fight. Now we’re starting to see that in action.

Yami has spent the Spade Kingdom Raid arc in a terrible stasis as he and William Vangeance were in the midst of being sacrificed for the Advent of Qliphoth, and Asta and the others were thankfully able to break them free before they lost their lives. As the newest chapter troublingly reveals, however, Yami is far from unscathed as it’s revealed that the inside of his body has been changed through all of that process. As it’s teased, Yami’s body now more closely resembles that of the devils themselves.

Chapter 323 begins by looking back just before Yami jumped into the swing of things as both Vanessa and Grey bring him back from the brink. As Grey uses her magic to heal Yami, however, she gets a look inside of his body. His heart has become black and veins are spreading throughout, and Grey mentions that Yami’s body is “almost” like that of Liebe, the devil that is now working with Asta. She mentions that while Yami’s body is physically harmed, he continues to be filled to the brim with a ton of magical power. But it seems Yami himself is not yet aware of these changes.

This could bode poorly for Yami’s future, but at the same time, could also be the start of something even greater. If Yami can somehow tap into this power and merge it with his own dark magic (which is said to be tapped into the Underworld in the first place), then we could be seeing a much stronger Yami in the future. But it could also easily go the other route and mean his body is now decaying from the inside out.

He could also pose an even bigger threat for the future, but what do you think? What do you think Yami’s more devil like body might mean for the future of the series? What would you want to see happen? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!