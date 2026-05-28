Invincible Actor Doesn’t Know Why He Was Recast

Invincible’s fourth season saw Mark fighting the Viltrumite Empire, travelling to the underworld, and struggling to keep his soul in the face of terrifying decisions made to protect his world. Unfortunately, not every cast member of the animated series will continue being a part of Grayson’s world. One of the biggest actor departures from the show is Aaron Paul, who went on record that his part as Powerplex was taking a toll on his mental health, causing him to depart. In a shocking new revelation, one actor from the series’ past still isn’t sure why he was recast.

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One of Mark’s best friends, William, has been a mainstay of Invincible, offering Grayson a more human perspective when it comes to his world-shattering battles. Originally, William Clockwell was played by actor Andrew Rannells, though in season four, the role was recast with voice actor Brandon Scott Jones taking on the role. In a new interview with The Direct, Rannells reveals he’s not sure why he lost the part, “I’m not exactly sure why. I think there was maybe a little restructuring and they… I was a guest star, and there were a lot of guest stars that didn’t end up coming back for the fourth season. So I’m not exactly sure why, but I was happy to be a part of the first three.” To date, Invincible has yet to reveal why the change was made.

Invincible Season 5 And Beyond

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We might never know why William was recast, but we do know some key details about the future of the Invincible television series. The fifth season has already been confirmed for next year, and without diving into spoiler territory, the upcoming episodes will have plenty for Mark Grayson to struggle with. Now that Thragg and the Viltrumites have worked their way into human civilization, looking to expand on their Empire by reproducing with the Earth’s inhabitants, Invincible has struck a shaky truce with the alien conquerors that is a powder keg waiting to explode.

In the past, series creator and executive producer of the television series, Robert Kirkman, has shared his wishlist for how many seasons will be needed for the Invincible television series to cover the events of the Image Comic. Specifically, Kirkman hinted at the idea that the Amazon juggernaut would need around seven to eight seasons to bring Mark’s tale to an end, though he has also hinted at the idea that it could run for nine to ten seasons when all is said and done. To date, viewers have seen Mark experience some of the bloodiest, harshest battles in superhero history, and those who read the comics know that these fights are only the tip of the iceberg. Luckily, with season five set to arrive in 2027, fans won’t be waiting long for Mark Grayson’s highly anticipated comeback.

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Via The Direct