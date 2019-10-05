Black Clover Teases New Noelle Power-Up

Black Clover has been confirmed for another hefty 51 episodes, so it’s time for fans to get comfortable as the Reincarnation Arc of the series continues to evolve over the next few months. This arc has been one of the most action-packed of the original manga thus far, and challenges Asta and his friends in ways they never have been before. This has lead to some major upgrades as each one faces a powerful new opponent, and the series’ new opening theme has given fans the first look at how Noelle’s new power-up will be translated into anime form.

Episode 103 of the series debuted a new opening and ending theme for the series, and like many of the openings from the series’ past this one was full of teases and spoiler filled imagery for the rest of the arc coming to the anime. This includes Noelle’s next big stage of power, and it teases a major showcase for her coming soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new opening theme for the series teases much of the developments for the currently running Reincarnation arc of the series. This pits Noelle and the remaining numbers of the Royal Knights against their friends and former allies now taken over by the reincarnated souls of the Elves. This seems to be the tease for Noelle’s Valkyrie Dress spell in particular.

In the original manga, Noelle unlocked this Valkyrie Dress spell in order to save her siblings from a tough Elf spirit. This Elf has a spell that controls the mana in the area, and thus makes it impossible to wield spells as easy as they did before. But pushed to the brink, Noelle dons this condensed water armor inspired by the way her mother used to fight.

But the twist of the opening shows a different fight than Noelle actually finds herself in when she uses this spell, so fans still have quite a lot to look forward to from this moment and every other huge event coming with the rest of the Reincarnation arc.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.