3 Anime So Smart, You’ll Have to Watch Them Twice

There are many anime with great rewatch value, but the smartest series demand to be watched twice — and viewers will genuinely improve their experience by revisiting them. The reasons for returning to a well-loved anime can range, from wanting to go back to an immersive and enjoyable world to finding comfort in certain characters and storylines. For smart series, though, the incentives tend to be different.

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Watching cleverly crafted narratives a second time around offers an improved understanding of complex elements. It also allows viewers to pick up on new details that lay the groundwork for mind-blowing plot twists. Intelligent anime give fans new reasons to appreciate them on every watch. From a time-bending sci-fi story to a masterfully wrought tragedy, these titles need multiple viewings.

3) Steins;Gate

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Steins;Gate can be a confusing series to get into, though its later twists and ending will make you rethink the entire anime. The first episode throws viewers right in, leaving them to piece together what’s going on — and it only fully makes sense after the story comes full circle. The show is wrapped up in time-travel dynamics, which contribute to it being hard to follow. It’s a worthy watch, though, as the payoff makes sense of everything and resonates emotionally. It’s smartly pieced together, and viewers will appreciate Steins;Gate more the second time around. They’ll be able to see how the twists and turns are set up, and they’ll spot smaller details that are easily overlooked on the first watch.

2) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Another complex but clever anime that demands two viewings is Neon Genesis Evangelion (and you should probably watch The End of Evangelion as well). The sci-fi story functions as a deep character study, and it’s incredibly smart in its depiction of psychology and how it’s connected to motivation and behavior. It’s smart for its existential themes alone, but the fact that its narrative isn’t straightforward and conveys information in subtle ways makes it a story you need to pay close attention to. It’s also an anime that’s easier to follow the second time around, and you’ll find yourself continuously catching new details.

1) Attack on Titan

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Attack on Titan doesn’t demand a rewatch because it’s difficult to follow, but it is clever in its foreshadowing, with early world-building subtly setting the stage for most of its major twists. The minor hints scattered throughout the series will likely evade fans the first time around, but it’s much easier to catch them on a second viewing. It will make you admire how carefully planned the story is, even if there are a few snags here and there. Twists that seem out of left field won’t feel that way after a second time around. And that’s the art of masterful storytelling, which many smart anime deliver on.

What’s an anime you recommend watching more than once? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!