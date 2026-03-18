5 Times Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Made Absolutely No Sense

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, as a sequel to Gege Akutami’s magnum opus, Jujutsu Kaisen, has more than lived up to the expectations fans had for it. The series achieves this mainly by serving as a direct extension of the original, continuing its story. As a result, fans were especially intrigued, eager to learn the fate of the original characters they had grown satisfied with in the main manga.

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As its short run progressed, the manga continued to bring back iconic elements from the original, keeping fans hooked. Its ending also appears better positioned than the original, delivering a more cumulative conclusion that the original lacked. That said, the sequel does have its shortcomings, and among them are five aspects that simply don’t make sense to have been incorporated this way.

5) Not Concluding the Main Fight

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

As the series reached its end, it embraced the classic shonen approach, using battles to conclude the narrative. Modulo featured not one but two major fights in its finale, and while it wrapped up Tsurugi and Maru’s clash perfectly, it failed to conclude an even greater one. Dabura and Mahoraga’s battle stands as one of the best in the entire franchise, alongside Sukuna vs. Mahoraga and Gojo vs. Sukuna and Mahoraga.

With each chapter introducing new twists and constantly shifting the tide of battle, anticipation among fans kept growing over who would emerge victorious. That’s why it makes no sense for the fight to end so abruptly without a proper conclusion. The series leaves the winner ambiguous, undermining the stakes of the battle and quickly erasing the tension it had so effectively built.

4) Cure of Yuka’s Sickness

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Yuka was one of the main characters, and with the early revelation that she was terminally ill with a brain tumor, the stakes for her character and an emotional conclusion were firmly established. Her stepping up as a sacrifice to defend the sorcerers against Dabura perfectly set up her arc. However, in the penultimate chapter, it is suddenly revealed that her illness was cured due to Maru’s final ritual.

As the series never explains how exactly she was cured, fans are left to assume that it was somehow an effect of Maru’s ritual. However, Yuka’s recovery doesn’t make sense, as it undermines the meaning of her character as a warrior and the struggles she endured. The willingness to kill characters was part of what made Jujutsu Kaisen stand out among shonen series, making Yuka’s survival here feel inconsistent with that identity.

3) Mahito’s Existence

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Mahito’s incorporation in the sequel stands as one of the most iconic callbacks to the original series; however, it is also one of the elements that doesn’t make sense. With nearly a seventy-year gap and Mahito having been exorcised for that long, the series’ vague explanation that he is still alive in a special place, yet without any memories of being there, feels inconsistent.

Despite how exciting it was to see Mahito return as the same iconic villain, still being overwhelmed by Yuji, his reappearance comes across as a move to generate buzz rather than a well-explained narrative choice. This feels unexpected for a Jujutsu Kaisen story, which typically lays a clear foundation even for its smallest details.

2) Dabura and Kyoko’s Potential Romance

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The Jujutsu Kaisen franchise, while living up to the expectations of the shonen genre, has rarely featured romantic elements. As a result, the sequel’s finale, hinting at a romance between Dabura and Kyoko, feels out of place for several reasons. Kyoko was introduced as a nutritionist with a minor role, but her character was suddenly elevated with implications of romantic feelings for Dabura from their very first interaction.

While this dynamic initially worked as a comic element, the final chapter ends by suggesting that Dabura returned to Earth specifically for Kyoko. Since the series never clearly hinted that Dabura reciprocated her feelings, this development feels unearned. It ultimately makes little sense for the story to lean into this romance, especially when the core premise revolves around the conflict between the Simurians and humans.

1) Megumi’s Fate

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One of the key reasons behind Jujutsu Kaisen’s popularity was its original story and characters, with fans especially eager to see what fate awaited them in the sequel. Among them, Megumi was undoubtedly at the top of that list. However, even by the end, the sequel remains ambiguous about his fate.

Even in the final chapter, when Nobara Kugisaki mentions Megumi, the series still fails to clearly reveal what happens to one of its most prominent original characters. This lack of clarity feels out of place, especially when Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo provides clear conclusions for most of the other important characters.

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