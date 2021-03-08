Black Clover Teases the Power of Ultimate Magic

✖

Black Clover is teasing the power of a new type of magic, Ultimate Magic, in the newest chapter of the series! The series is now making its way through the next intense phase of the Spade Kingdom saga as the gates of the underworld have cracked open and devils are now starting to spill out into the human world. The Clover Kingdom knights are struggling to face off against the overwhelming power of Dark Triad and these escaping devils, and the previous chapter of the series teased that the cavalry was on the way with a new group of fighters from the Heart Kingdom.

The newest chapter of the series revisits this cavalry, and updates fans with how Noelle and the other fighters in the Heart Kingdom had been preparing in the same two days that Asta and his devil were uniting their power. It's revealed that they have learned a technique known as Ultimate Magic from the Elves, and the newest chapter of the series teases the boost from this new power.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 284 of the series winds the clock back a bit before Nacht and the Clover Kingdom captains raided the Spade Kingdom in an attempt to save Yami and Vangeance from the Advent of Qliphoth ritual. Picking up from the cliffhanger that saw Patry and the other elves save them in the Heart Kingdom, it's explained that Noelle and the others will be able to tap into a power usually reserved for the elves.

Patry and the Elves decide to help them as the devils are a threat to everyone, and he explains that they will be able to learn Ultimate Magic. This is a specific spell unique to each user that embodies all of the magic of the caster. Humans usually don't have enough magic to use this ability, but Noelle and the others' training with the arrays in the Heart Kingdom will allow them to bypass this and call upon the natural mana to make up the difference.

It's clear that this Ultimate Magic training has already helped as Noelle and the others now have access to "True Magic" which elevates their respective elements to a new level. As the chapter ends, we even see Luck use his version of Ultimate Magic and it's clear that this could be enough of a boost to truly make a difference in this fight.

