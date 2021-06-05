Black Clover Cliffhanger Teases Noelle vs. Vanica Rematch

✖

Black Clover is teasing a big rematch between Noelle Silva and Vanica Zogratis with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The fights against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad have reached a fever pitch now that the gates of the underworld have been cracked open and devils have spilled out into the human world, and the newest chapter of the series brought this fight to yet another huge phase as the Asta and the Magic Knights had been able to secure their first real victory against the Dark Triad since the battles in the Spade Kingdom had begun.

With the fight against Dante Zogratis officially coming to an end, the newest chapter also brings us some big updates about the rest of the fights now breaking out through the Zogratis' castle as the others try to put a stop to the Advent of Qliphoth ritual. With the end of this chapter, the series is priming us for the big rematch between Noelle and Vanica.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 294 of the series revisits the fight between Charlotte, Rill, and Vanica, and the two of them are struggling against Vanica's blood magic. Making things tougher in this fight for them is the curse magic Megicula provides to her through their contract. Now that Vanica is fighting at full power with Megicula's abilities, she also has put Lolopechka under a terrible new curse. This has forced a delicate balancing act.

Charlotte and Rill needed to fight off Vanica, but also need to hold the brainwashed Lolopechka at bay without harming her. As the chapter starts to come to an end, and Vanica looks like she's going to strike Charlotte with a deadly blow, Noelle and Gaja actually swoop in just in time. Noelle, in her Valkyrie Armor tackles Vanica head on and is fully ready for this rematch.

We've seen that Noelle has learned Ultimate Magic during the same training period where Asta had learned his full Devil Union, but we have yet to see Noelle use it in a fight. The most exciting part of this rematch is that we'll soon see this in action, and hopefully the fight against Vanica will go a lot differently than it did the last time.

But what do you think? Ready for the rematch between Noelle and Vanica in the next chapter of the series? What are you hoping to see in the rest of Black Clover's Spade Kingdom arc?