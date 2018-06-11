‘Black Clover’ Spices Things Up With This Racy Poster

Black Clover is no stranger to fan service as the series has before shown off plenty of skin for both male and female characters, and Yuki Tabata’s series even has a whole situation built right in for copious amounts more.

Teasing the upcoming beach episode of the series, Black Clover recently debuted a saucy spread of fan favorites Noelle and Vanessa in bikinis.

The currently running Blind Date arc of the anime series is coming to an end soon, and with it brings the next arc in the series, Seabed Temple. Before the Black Bulls head to a dungeon in the bottom of the ocean for a secret treasure, they help themselves to some fun beach moments which culminates in a reveal of Vanessa Enoteca and Noelle Silva’s bikini looks.

Fans who have been waiting to see there looks debuted in the anime no longer have to wait as this spread provides a full look at the two while also slipping in a sly Asta in the background as his muscular look is a major point of humor in all the beach shenanigans as well.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

The latest arc of the series, Blind Date, officially kicked off with Episode 28 of the anime series, and fans are excited to see the arc play out as this arc follows Asta as he gets involved in a major confrontation between the Eye of the Midnight Sun and the Clover Kingdom when a string of kidnappings occur in the kingdom.