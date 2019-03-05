‘Black Clover’ Kicks-Off Major Tournament Arc

Ever since Black Clover debuted its newest opening theme featuring massive battles between the Magic Knights fans have been waiting to see when those fights would come to the series itself.

Good thing the wait is over as the anime has finally kicked off the Royal Knights arc with a huge tournament, the Royal Knights Selection Exam.

With the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s attacks getting even fiercer, the Wizard King (and the real King to a hilariously lesser extent) realized that the Magic Knights will have to cooperate with other Magic Knight squads in the field. Thus one combined unit will be formed that will serve directly under the King, the Royal Knights.

In this exam, groups of three randomly selected Knights across various squads will face off against one another for 30 minutes. Each team will be attempting to break a giant crystal the other team is guarding, and wins and losses won’t factor into who is ultimately selected. But those who win will have more opportunity to show their skills.

There will be big clashes in the weeks to come as not only are Asta and Mimosa on a team with the mysterious new addition “Xerx Lugner,” but the bracket for the tournament has Noelle facing off against her brother Solid, and Finral facing off against his mysterious younger brother from the Golden Dawn. The opening theme sequence teases some of the fierce battles and twists coming to the series, so fans now have a lot to look forward to as it’s all officially begun!

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

