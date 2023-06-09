Black Clover: Sword Of The Wizard King Trailer Focuses on Its Villains

Black Clover’s first movie is coming to Netflix in a few days, hitting the streaming service on June 16th. Marking the first film of the shonen franchise, and the first time that we’ve seen Asta and his magical friends animated since the television series came to an end, this original story is set to introduce some terrifying new figures to their world. Taking the opportunity to bring in the most “sinister” Wizard Kings of the past, a new trailer proves that Asta is going to have some serious work ahead of him.

While the anime series has already come to an end, Black Clover’s manga has continued with its final arc. Nothing has been revealed when it comes to the possibility of the television series making a comeback, though anime fans are crossing their fingers that they’ll see the last saga someday hit the small screen. One potential reason for the delay when it comes to adapting the latest chapters of the manga is the number of projects that Pierrot has on its plate. Aside from the new movie hitting Netflix later this month, Pierrot is also working on Bleach: Thousand Year Blood-War and the upcoming return of the original Naruto series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Villains Of The Wizard King

The new villains will be original characters created for the movie, apparently being brought back from the dead to face off against Asta. What makes these antagonists so terrifying is that they all held the title of “Wizard King” in the past, but had their statuses revoked. From the new trailer, it’s clear that the former Wizard Kings have some serious magical power at their command, making Asta’s new mission of defeating them that much harder to accomplish.

History's most sinister Wizard Kings have been resurrected!



Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King hits Netflix June 16! pic.twitter.com/BVQawZy0x1 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 9, 2023

If you haven’t had the opportunity to check out the story behind Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King, here’s how Netflix breaks down the first film of the franchise, “As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King.”