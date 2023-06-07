Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Poster Hypes Asta's Crusade

The team behind Black Clover has no chill. If you were not aware, the anime team has been working hard behind the scenes for months as Black Clover's first movie nears release. The countdown is on now that we are just days out from Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. And thanks to one artist, we have been given a new movie poster to gawk at.

As you can see below, the new poster was shared by Netflix ahead of Black Clover's comeback. The poster was inked by the anime's character designer Itsuko Takeda, so of course, it looks perfect in every way. The shot shows Asta looking buff as he takes on a new threat we will meet in Black Clover's big movie. So if you are excited about the anime's movie premiere, you are not alone.

check out this new piece of key art for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King illustrated by character designer Itsuko Takeda! The film hits Netflix on June 16! pic.twitter.com/JaRI4An2Bf — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 7, 2023

Of course, the excitement for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is ramping up thanks to its release window. We have less than 10 days to go before Asta and Yuno return to the screen. Netflix scored the streaming rights for this big movie, so Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will release globally in time with Japan. U.S. audiences will be able to stream the movie in just over a week, so you can mark June 16th in your calendar.

If you want to know more about this original tale, Black Clover has you covered. The movie's official synopsis has been released, so you can read up on it below:

"Asta, a boy born with no magic in a world where magic is everything, and his rival Yuno, a genius mage chosen by the legendary 4-leaf Grimoire, have together fought a number of powerful enemies to prove their power beyond adversity and aim for the top mage "Wizard King". Standing in front of Asta and Yuno, who dream of becoming the Wizard King, are the Wizard Kings from the past.

Conrad Leto, Julius Novachrono's predecessor Wizard King, once respected by the people of Clover Kingdom but suddenly rebelled against the kingdom and was sealed away, has been resurrected. Now he aims to use the "Imperial Sword" to resurrect the 3 most feared Wizard Kings in the history, Edward Avalaché, Princia Funnybunny and Jester Garandaros, and take over the Clover Kingdom."

