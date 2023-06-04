Black Clover Highlights Ryuya With New Cover Art

The Black Clover manga has been powering its way through the final Judgment Day war for the fate of the Clover Kingdom with its latest chapters, and the cover art for the next volume of Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga hitting shelves in Japan has decided to highlight the Shogun of the Land of the Sun, Ryuya Ryudo, for its newest cover! The Ultimate Wizard King arc kicked off the final stint of Black Clover with a surprising first battle between Asta and the final villain, Lucius Zogratis, in which Asta was quickly and soundly defeated without being able to put up a real fight.

Black Clover then surprised with not only Asta's defeat, but the fact that he was soon suddenly transported to the country that Captain Yami Sukehiro is actually form. Finding himself on the shores of the Land of the Sun, Asta was spotted by its Shogun, Ryuya Ryudo, who ended up using a mysterious power that would not only allow him to see the future of what's coming his way, but also was able to find Asta a new strength to draw from. It's for these chapters and this reason that now Ryuya's gracing the cover art for Black Clover Volume 35 which you can check it out below as it hits shelves overseas:

How to Catch Up With Black Clover

Black Clover's manga is now maing its way through the final fights between the Clover Kingdom's Magic Knights and Lucius Zogratis' Paladins with the newest chapters of its run, and there's thankfully an easy way for fans to catch up. You can now find all of Black Clover's chapters available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library with a paid monthly subscription, and find the three most recent chapters (hot off the heels of their original launch in Japan) completely for free.

Unfortunately for the Black Clover anime, it's in a bit of a break right now. You can find the now complete Black Clover TV anime streaming with Crunchyroll, but thankfully the anime has also continued with a new feature film coming to Netflix later this Summer. Slated to release with Netflix on June 16th, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will feature a story not seen in Yuki Tabata's original manga series.

