Black Clover Announces Major Project Delay

Black Clover has a number of projects being worked on behind the scenes right now, and fans are keeping a close eye on them all. Creator Yuki Tabata is keeping the manga running with weekly updates, and of course, the anime has shifted focus to the big screen. And while these projects carry on, it seems Black Clover has chosen to delay another from 2022 to 2023.

And what is the project? Well, it is none other than Black Clover: Rise of the Wizard King. The mobile game was expected to launch before the end of this year, but a new report confirms that is no longer the case. The game will now be going live in the first half of 2023.

Why the Delay?

As for why the project has been delayed, Vic Game Studios CEO has addressed the issue. The game developer's Choi Jae-young says the game has been delayed to improve its overall quality. Originally, its worldwide release was set for late 2022, but that has been pushed back. At this time, no specific release window for 2023 has been set, but we know the game will drop between January and June.

Of course, Black Clover wanted to ease this news on fans, so it did release a new teaser for the mobile game to butter fans up. The mobile title looks promising so far, so fans admit the delay is a good thing. After all, it is better to have a good late game than one that's on time and bad. And in the meantime, fans can catch up with Black Clover to prepare if they are not already.

Currently, the entirety of Black Clover's TV anime is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. The manga is ongoing, and new chapters can be read weekly through Manga Plus or Shonen Jump. And if you need more info on Black Clover, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem-he can't use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can't use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing's for sure-Asta will never give up!"

What do you think about this Black Clover update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.