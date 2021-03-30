Why Did Black Clover End Before Finishing the Manga?

✖

Black Clover came to a close earlier today, bringing about the end of the initial animated adventures that has run for over one hundred and seventy episodes, but many fans have been left wondering as to why Asta and company have come to a close with the manga still running. Prior to the series finale, Black Clover announced that a follow-up film to the anime will be created for the future, which will continue the journey and perhaps bridge the gap between the opening salvo of episodes and an eventual continuation that continues to follow the manga.

Black Clover has run into a situation wherein instead of creating filler storylines or arcs to give the manga breathing room, it is instead of taking a hiatus, giving the printed stories time to continue to tell new tales of the magical world, which can then be adapted into a sequel series or perhaps future movies. Another Shonen series that ran into something similar was of course Dragon Ball Super, which ended its first anime series with the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc, as the anime had caught up to the manga, with the television series even having to change some events from how they were portrayed in the original story. There is little doubt that Dragon Ball will one day return, and the years-long hiatus has given them plenty of material to work through such as the recently concluded Moro Arc.

The latest finale ends on something of a cliffhanger, with the events wrapping the adaptation in conjunction with the story of Black Clover's manga, specifically with Chapter 270. While there could have been the possibility of Black Clover continuing with filler material, which Shonen series such as One Piece and Naruto have relied on in the past, many fans agreed that this is potentially the best method in the franchise moving forward.

Though the final episode certainly did cause some sadness with Black Clover's devoted fanbase, it was able to give viewers some heartwarming moments, especially with Asta coming into contact with his mother, and the series is also clearly planning for future events to take place.

What did you think of the final episode of Black Clover? Are you happy with the direction that the anime is taking? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.