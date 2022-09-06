Black Clover Cliffhanger Sparks Theories About Asta's Savior

Black Clover is gearing up for the final war of the series overall, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has sparked some major theories about who is coming to Asta's aid ahead of the final battle! The final arc has already been very tough for Asta as Lucius Zogratis officially made his move on the Clover Kingdom. Asta's anti-magic meant he was the only one who was able to fight back for now, but he was nowhere near strong enough for now as he was seemingly killed at the end of the previous chapter of the series.

There was no real way to guess what had happened to Asta when he was blasted by the brainwashed Sister Lily's amplified spatial magic, and the rest of the Clover Kingdom is left to guess that Asta might have unfortunately died. But as the newest chapter of the series revealed, that's not exactly the case as he's been transported to a far away location and unconscious. But now there are all sorts of questions about the person who not only spots him, but expected him to be there as the newest chapter of the series came to an end.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 336 of Black Clover sees the rest of the Clover Kingdom react to the fact that Asta has disappeared completely, and Nacht explains that he's not able to jump to Asta's shadow because he's either "in another dimension, or another continent...somewhere incredibly far away" or dead. It's then revealed that Asta has since washed up on a shore while a mysterious silhouetted figure says "Well hey, there he is." Now it's just a matter of trying to figure out who this mysterious person will be. There are some theories.

There range the wild ones from Asta's dad, to potentially someone related to Yami's foreign country, and the latter seems like the more likely of the two. It would then offer Asta a way to train his ki mastery even further to perhaps have a way to fight against Lucius' Soul Magic, and that seems one of the only real ways to get him ready for what's ahead. Either way this goes, he's going to need to recover quickly as Judgment Day and the final holy war is approaching very quickly for the Clover Kingdom.

Who do you think Asta's mysterious savior is? What will this mean for the final arc as a whole? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!