Black Clover Explores the Aftermath of Charlotte's Confession to Yami

Black Clover has finally returned for the final arc of the manga, and the first entry in this final saga is beginning to explore the aftermath of Charlotte's big confession to Yami! The fights against the devils in the Spade Kingdom had pushed the magic knights to such a point that there was no guarantee that anyone would survive. When Yami was struck to the point where he was no longer moving, Charlotte had taken the opportunity to tell the Black Bulls Captain all about how she felt about him. This raised all sorts of questions over whether or not Yami had actually heard it.

When Charlotte gave Yami her confession and revealed how much she had actually been loving him in secret this entire time, Yami seemed to perk right back up and jump into the heat of battle without really acknowledging what she said. This had fans wondering about how Yami not only felt about Charlotte, but over whether or not he was actually conscious enough to hear her emotional plea. As the final arc has kicked off in full, it turns out that Yami really didn't hear it at all...much to the likely chagrin on many fans.

Chapter 332 of Black Clover reveals it's been 15 months since the end of the fight with Lucifero, and the Clover Kingdom is still in a period of rebuilding following everything that has happened. Each of the Captains attend a special ceremony in which it's revealed Asta and Yuno were granted new ranks for their roles in the war, and Charlotte is too embarrassed to speak full sentences or let alone even look at Yami. Yami questions why she's been like that this entire time, but Finral then explains that Charlotte had poured her heart out for him when he was at death's door.

While taking a bathroom break, it then hits Yami that Charlotte feels that way about him. After thinking she wanted nothing to do with him given her reactions, he then starts to piece together that her reactions just might be embarrassment instead. It's here that Yami then wonders whether it means Charlotte's going to be like that all the time, and now it's a wonder as to whether or not this actually gets Yami to respond to her confession fully. But at the very least, he's now going to look at her just a bit differently.

