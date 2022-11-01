Black Clover Raises Big Doubts Over Yami's Criminal Past

Black Clover is working through its final act, and of course, Yuki Tabata has a lot left in the series to cover. Right now, Lucius has made his presence known to the world, and Asta became his first target this fall. Now, our hero is training in a faraway land with Yami's sister, and their encounter is raising questions about the Black Bull leader. After all, he's been accused of a horrific crime, but Asta (and fans) aren't sold on the situation.

The whole thing came to light recently when Ichika confronted Asta about her past. It was there the woman admitted her disdain for Yami as her older brother killed their entire clan. This week, Black Clover dove into their history as Ichika recalled her brother just before the massacre.

When Things Don't Line Ups

According to Ichika, her childhood with Yami was harsh, and that is because their clan was exiled to a desolate part of the Sun Country. Their mother died when birthing Ichika, and their father was an abusive drunkard. However, they lived easily enough as a family until Yami turned 13. It wasn't long after Ichika says her brother massacred the clan and fled for an "easy life overseas".

READ MORE: Black Clover Shows Off Yami's Sister's Power | Black Clover Director Celebrates Movie With New Sketch

Of course, none of this info lines up with what Black Clover has shown of Yami. The leader of the Black Bulls might be gruff, but he is far from a despotic killer. Asta voices this truth to Ichika, saying, "It has to be some kind of mistake. There's no way Captain Yami would do that. I believe in the Captain Yami I've seen... Even if you are Captain Yami's little sister, I can't back down on this!"

The chapter ends with Ichika challenging Asta to a duel to prove themselves, but the truth behind Yami's criminal past is unclear. We might not learn what really happened for some time. And surely, the truth will only be revealed when Yami can share it with his sister in person.