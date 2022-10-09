Black Clover Director Hypes New Movie With Special Sketch

Black Clover is getting ready for the launch of its very first feature film around the world next year, and one of the directors behind the anime is hyping up the release of its new movie with a special new sketch! When the TV run for Black Clover's anime came to an end some time ago, it was announced that the franchise would be continuing with a brand new movie. News about the movie had been fairly quiet since that initial announcement up until recently, and fans finally got a look at the new movie ahead of its big premiere next year.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be the anime's debut feature film that explores an original story about one of the former Wizard Kings of the Clover Kingdom, and likely set outside of the standard events seen in the anime series. While it's unclear whether or not action director from the TV anime, Tatsuya Yoshihara (who is currently working on the new Bleach anime series), will return for the movie just yet, the director did take to Twitter to hype up the movie with Asta and the others watching the premiere! Check it out below:

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be launching on Netflix worldwide on March 31st next year. Original series creator Yuki Tabata was the film's chief supervisor and provided the new character designs, Ayataka Tanemura returns from the TV anime to direct, Itsuko Takeda returns as character designer, and Minako Seki will be composing the music. The cast from the TV anime is expected to return for the new movie as well, but there are still members of the staff (like Yoshihara) who have yet to confirm their involvement.

There's still plenty of time for the franchise to flesh out more details about the new movie over the coming months, so that also means there's plenty of time to get new looks at the new movie in action. With Black Clover's manga also now in the midst of its final arc, it's going to be a pretty intense few months from this point on for fans of the series as it gets ready for huge new projects.

