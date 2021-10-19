Black Clover Unleashes Yuno’s New Type of Magic

Black Clover sees Yuno unleash a new type of magic with the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series! The Spade Kingdom saga has reached the climax of its third fateful fight against the Dark Triad as Yuno has been pushed to the brink as he struggles against Zenon Zogratis. Although it seemed like all of Yuno’s training would be enough to take on the Zogratis sibling, it was soon revealed to be far less than he thought as Zenon unleashed a whole new level of his devil’s power. But there was some hope to be had.

The previous chapter of the series saw Yuno hit his lowest point yet as he not only felt inadequate for the first real time in the series (which further stems from his first loss to Zenon during the Dark Triad’s invasion of the Clover Kingdom), but felt like he was at death’s door. It was then he was gifted a second grimoire due to his royal ties to the Spade Kingdom, and with the activation of this new grimoire came a whole new kind of magic as Yuno began to unleash Star Magic with the newest chapter of the series.

Chapter 309 of the series picks up from the previous cliffhanger that saw Yuno reach his second wind with the granting of a second grimoire on top of the already powerful wind magic he inherited from the elves. It’s revealed that the royal Grinberryal family’s magic was a unique one in the Spade Kingdom all of its own too as his father had Sun Magic while his mother had Moon Magic, and together their child was granted Star Magic as a result. As for what this entails, it seems Yuno can summon small clusters of stars to his side.

He quickly figures out how to use this Star Magic in tandem with his wind magic, and creates a few combos that seem to finally get the better of Zenon. Yuno’s royal grade magic from two different kingdoms just might be enough to take down the third Zogratis sibling, but we’ll soon see what he can be capable of with the power of two different grimoires. But what do you think of Yuno’s new Star Magic? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!