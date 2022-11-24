Crunchyroll Launches Massive Black Friday Sale

Thanksgiving Day is here, and that means home-cooked turkey and red-hot deals are everywhere you look. With Black Friday hours away, plenty of stores have gone ahead and launched their sales for the season. Crunchyroll is among those early birds, and as always, the brand is going all out for anime fans ahead of winter.

Right now, the Crunchyroll Store is hosting its biggest sale of the year as tons of items are up to 50% off. You can nab all kinds of goodies from Funko Pops to holiday sweaters and Banpresto figures. And yes, there are lots of Anya goodies for sale if you have a Spy x Family fan in your life!

Currently, there are over 3000 items for sale, and the Black Friday deal lasts through end-of-day Friday. There are even a few pre-orders included in this deal like the Jujutsu Kaisen Pop-Up Parade figure. You can nab the must-have for under $30 USD despite it retailing for $40 at its regular price.

As for what we'd nab from this sale, the Jujutsu Kaisen noodle stopper figures are both adorable and useful in the kitchen. Eren Yeager's Pop-Up Parade figure is also on sale, and it shows off the character's insane abs that were made famous in season four months ago. Or if gaming is more your style, Spy x Family playing cards are for sale right now, and each card features one of Anya's meme-approved expressions from the anime!

Will you be nabbing anything from this Black Friday sale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.