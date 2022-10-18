Crunchyroll Announces Price Hike in Several Major Markets

Crunchyroll has become a go-to home for anime across the globe, and it continues to pull in subscribers by the minute. As anime gets more popular by the day, netizens are turning to Crunchyroll as the Internet's premier destination for anime streaming. And in the next couple of weeks, fans in certain markets can expect their subscription price to go up.

The news comes straight from Crunchyroll itself as the company confirmed it is raising monthly prices for several territories. The change will go into effect on October 31st, and the countries impacted include Chile, Canada, Austria, Argentina, Australia, Finland, New Zealand, Netherlands, Mexico, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands.

More Changes on the Way

This price change will impact Crunchyroll by the month's end, and it will not be the only service altered. Funimation prices will also change across several regions following its merger with Crunchyroll. And for some lucky subscribers, their prices will go down monthly. Fans in Brazil, Peru, and Colombia will be included in that decrease.

READ MORE: Crunchyroll Fall 2022 Schedule Released | Code Geass Finally Completes Its Catalog on Crunchyroll | SAG Union Addresses Crunchyroll's Mob Psycho 100 Dub Drama

This price change is the latest announced by Crunchyroll, and it follows a decrease in price from July. Almost 100 countries had their prices lowered. Back in 2019, the site experienced its first major price climb well before its merger with Funimation, and Crunchyroll went on to offer subscription tiers a year later for budget-friendly users.

What do you make of this latest Crunchyroll hike? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN