Crunchyroll Scores New Sword Art Online Movie

Sword Art Online is now making its way through theaters overseas with its newest movie release, but fans can actually catch up in a much easier way than ever as Sword Art Online -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night will be streaming with Crunchyroll later this month along with some other major anime movies coming to the service over the next few weeks! Sword Art Online's TV anime run came to an end following the massive Alicization arc, but the franchise has been continuing with a new feature film movie series taking on Reki Kawahara's official spin-off focusing on Aincrad's earliest adventures.

Crunchyroll has announced their slate of new anime movies coming to the streaming service later this month and they include not only Sword Art Online -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night (which hits the service on November 24th, making for some great holiday weekend viewing), but some unexpected hits such as Laid-Back Camp: The Movie, Psycho-Pass The Movie, and much more. The breakdown of new movies and streaming release dates for Crunchyroll this month are as such:

New Anime Movies Coming to Crunchyroll in November 2022

November 17

King of Thorn (Sunrise) – Panic spreads worldwide as the Medousa Virus threatens to wipe out the human race. Kasumi is one of 160 people chosen to be cryogenically frozen while a cure is found. When she awakens to find the facility overrun with thorny vines and ravenous monsters, Kasumi and six others struggle to survive this labyrinthine nightmare. If they survive, how long do they have to live? – Directed by Kazuyoshi Katayama

Origin: Spirits of the Past (Gonzo) – Long ago, the Forest was awakened and the Moon unleashed a ravenous Beast upon the Earth. Centuries later, as humanity struggle to coexist with the Forest, Agito revives slumbering Toola, who calls forth ancient technology to reshape the future from the ashes of the past. With the blessing of the Forest, Agito must save Toola from herself in order to rescue them all. – Directed by Keiichi Sugiyama



PSYCHO-PASS: The Movie (Production I.G) – Confident with the success of the Sybil System, the Japanese government begins exporting the technology to other countries. However, when foreign terrorists begin slipping through the System's security and attacking from within, Inspector Akane Tsunemori is sent overseas to investigate. When her hunt for justice forces her into a standoff with an old ally, will she be able to pull the trigger? – Directed by Katsuyuki Motohiro and Naoyoshi Shiotani



November 24

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night (A-1 Pictures) – Return to the death game where it all began—Sword Art Online. In this new Aincrad Arc by original creator Reki Kawahara, the story is seen through Asuna's eyes. What at first seems like a dream come true quickly becomes a nightmare when newbie gamer Asuna Yuuki learns the only way to escape the virtual world of Aincrad is to beat all 100 levels—but "Game Over" means you die in the real world. – Directed by Ayako Kono



Laid-Back Camp The Movie (C-Station) – Shima Rin has left her hometown in Yamanashi to live on her own in Nagoya while working for a small publishing company there. On one winter's weekend in the not-too-distant future, as she's planning a bike tour, she unexpectedly receives a message from an old high school friend, Ohgaki Chiaki, saying she's currently in Nagoya. Chiaki now works for an organization promoting tourism in Yamanashi, and she's in charge of a project to reopen a facility that was closed a few years ago. When Rin casually suggests that such a large property would make a good campground, Chiaki is inspired. She gathers up all of their old camping buddies—Kagamihara Nadeshiko, who works at an outdoor goods store in Tokyo; Inuyama Aoi, who's now an elementary school teacher in their hometown of Yamanashi; and Saitou Ena, who works at a dog grooming salon in Yokohama—and the campground-opening project is set in motion. So the story of five outdoorsy girls who became friends thanks to their shared love of camping begins once more, taking on a new challenge with the knowledge and experience they've gained. – Directed by Yoshiaki Kyogoku



