Crunchyroll Announces First 2023 Anime Additions

Anime NYC is currently taking place, and with one of the biggest anime events of the year focusing on franchises including the likes of Attack on Titan, Trigun Stampede, and many others, Crunchyroll has gotten in on the action by revealing a fresh slate of anime that will be hitting the streaming service. Revealed during Crunchyroll's Industry Panel, the television series will see newcomers, and returning franchises, making their way to the platform as the anime streaming wars continue to gain ground worldwide. Crunchyroll has long been a premiere spot for anime when it comes to streaming services, and with the medium continuing to gain popularity thanks to the internet, the platform is in a good spot when it comes to its competition. Other streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, HDive, and Disney+ are all throwing their hats into the ring and regardless of whether anyone comes out on top, it is a great time to be a fan of anime regardless of which streaming services one subscribes to. While the fall anime season has brought back some movers and shakers such as My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Mobile Suit Gundam, and more, next year's winter anime season is looking to overtake it with some big comebacks as well as Vinland Saga, Demon Slayer, and others are creating a crowded environment. See below for the big announcements that were revealed by Crunchyroll during Anime NYC:

Hell's Paradise - 2023 "The Edo period is nearing its end. Gabimaru, a shinobi formerly known as the strongest in Iwagakure who is now a death row convict, is told that he will be acquitted and set free if he can bring back the Elixir of Life from an island that is rumored to be the Buddhist pure land Sukhavati. In hopes of reuniting with his beloved wife, Gabimaru heads to the island along with the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri. Upon arriving there, they encounter other death row convicts in search of the Elixir of Life... as well as a host of unknown creatures, eerie manmade statues, and the hermits who rule the island. Can Gabimaru find the Elixir of Life on this mysterious island and make it back home alive?"

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 - April 2023 "Chise was able to accept Elias and herself, if not necessarily everything about her situation. After Cartaphilus fell back into a slumber that would not last forever, Chise was able to go back to her regular life. Then she receives an invitation from a mutual aid organization for mages called the College. Under the British Library exists a secret society of mages. Encounters and interactions with people are about to open some new doors. This is a story about saving yourself to save another."

Yuri Is My Job! - Spring 2023 "Hime gets roped into working at a weird café where the waitresses pretend to be students at an all-girl boarding school. She's strangely taken with her partner Mitsuki, who's so kind to her in front of the customers. There's just one problem ... Mitsuki really can't stand her!"

The Ice Guy And His Cool Female Colleague - January 2023 "The setting is a workplace where a snowy-white romance blows in like a blizzard. Himuro is a descendant of yuki-onnas living in modern times and a newbie office worker. When he gets emotionally overwhelmed, he ends up causing blizzards or starts building snowmen and igloos. Whenever his secret romantic feelings for his unique yet kind coworker Fuyutsuki intensify, he sometimes ends up freezing those around him. Then, there's Fuyutsuki. Everyone always sees her as the cool type, but Fuyutsuki is actually also pretty curious about her mysterious coworker, Himuro. Their relationship continues to gradually evolve daily through work and work events. Eventually, they start to spend time with each other outside of work, but they're both a bit awkward when it comes to love, so they just can't seem to get closer... A heartwarming workplace fantasy romcom starring a seemingly cool couple is about to begin!"

Dead Mount Death Play - April 2023 "It's a showdown for the ages as the legendary hero takes on the corpse god necromancer, but when the dust settles, something isn't quite right... In the final moments of their epic confrontation, the corpse god's final gambit shot was wholly unexpected -- reincarnation magic! Across space and time, a boy named Polka Shinoyama awakens feeling...not quite himself...... Who could've expected that the climactic battle between good and evil would turn out like this??"

Ayaka - 2023 "The story follows Yukito Yanagi, an orphan who one day encounters an eccentric disciple of his father's. The strange man takes him to his birthplace on Ayakajima, made up of seven islands where mysterious beings called "Mitama" and dragons are rumored to reside. There, Yukito meets his father's two other disciples, who protect the harmony of Ayakajima... which soon threatens to collapse."