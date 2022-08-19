Dragon Ball Super Fans Have Already Turned Its Latest Villain Transformation Into Wild Memes

Dragon Ball is trending yet again – this time due to some major SPOILERS from Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87. The next chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga was teased by creators as one with "shocking developments" for Goku and Vegeta – who wre basking in the light of victory alongside new character Granolah. Preview pages for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 certainly teased a villain's deadly entrance into the aftermath of the Granolah Arc – followed swiftly by leaks that had Dragon Ball fans F R E A K I N G O U T.

Now Dragon Ball Super Manga 87 is out, and the reactions from fans have been peak hyped, with all kinds of hilarious (or shocking) memes already flooding social media!

WARNING: lot of what you'll see below DOES CONTAIN SPOILERS. Do not read if you don't want to know!