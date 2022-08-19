Dragon Ball Super Fans Have Already Turned Its Latest Villain Transformation Into Wild Memes
Dragon Ball is trending yet again – this time due to some major SPOILERS from Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87. The next chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga was teased by creators as one with "shocking developments" for Goku and Vegeta – who wre basking in the light of victory alongside new character Granolah. Preview pages for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 certainly teased a villain's deadly entrance into the aftermath of the Granolah Arc – followed swiftly by leaks that had Dragon Ball fans F R E A K I N G O U T.
Now Dragon Ball Super Manga 87 is out, and the reactions from fans have been peak hyped, with all kinds of hilarious (or shocking) memes already flooding social media!
WARNING: lot of what you'll see below DOES CONTAIN SPOILERS. Do not read if you don't want to know!
Black Frieza?!
Black Frieza you say? pic.twitter.com/xn9EUzSRMv— 𝕎𝕖𝕓𝕫 (@webz_tbh) August 17, 2022
Oh yes, he has arrived.
IT HAS BEGUN!
The Black Frieza Memes Begin 😂 pic.twitter.com/2jFNJDt5rQ— UnrealEntGaming (@TooRealUnreal) August 17, 2022
[In Shang Tsung voice]
Make Way for the F-Train!
"Goku and Vegeta are the strongest in the universe!!"
"No Granolah is the strongest"
"Hell no GAS is the strongest!"
Frieza pulling up with his black force energy: pic.twitter.com/6mxb8Xi7x0— 💥𝐆𝐨𝐝𝐥𝐲💥 (@BattleObsessed) August 17, 2022
The Boys' meme game is right on up there with Dragon Ball's – and that's saying something.
Symbiote Vibes
Frieza while he was training in another dimension: pic.twitter.com/2aKCCtc4ze— Gate💥 (@GatebreakerGT) August 17, 2022
This WOULD be a cool origin for how we got Freeza Black- but really it's just how Dragon Ball roles.
Snowballing
These Black Frieza Memes Are Getting Out Of Hand 💀😂💀 pic.twitter.com/iYeSUH8tG6— UnrealEntGaming (@TooRealUnreal) August 18, 2022
It didn't take long for things to get out of hand – so says the man who started this snowball rolling...
Power Waves
Frieza coming out like pic.twitter.com/QOjgobgI4K— 𝔇𝔯𝔢 ✇ (@elguapodre) August 17, 2022
Don't come back unless you come correct.
He Gets A Pass Now?!
*DBS Chapter 87 Spoilers* Frieza not only killed Gas who was 1v2ing MUI Goku and UE Vegeta but he now has a form called “Black Frieza”. Toriyama gave the most racist being in existince the N Word pass.. 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/riQuIB822U— Soba on TikTok (@kobushibo) August 17, 2022
The most vile villain in the universe somehow just got more vile.
He DID Warn Us...
That day is about to come… #BlackFreiza https://t.co/JXfflccsrz— NEL the Funky Super-Saiyajin⭕️ (@killanel187) August 17, 2022
Vegeta warned Goku that this was going to happen and now look 😂 Black Frieza smashed both of them with ease in the Dragon Ball Super Manga ☠️ should’ve listened to Vegeta from the beginning. pic.twitter.com/7LKYIVaQcH— UnrealEntGaming (@TooRealUnreal) August 18, 2022
The ending of Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits so much different now...prev