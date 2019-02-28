‘Bleach’ Confirms Major Orihime, Chad Theory

Bleach ended its main run awhile back, but that isn’t to say the series is dead in the water. Thanks to fan-translators, netizens are learning more about Bleach‘s recent spin-off title, and it turns out the project did two characters a big favor.

After all, Orihime and Chad got their due as Bleach gave fans an explanation on their spiritual powers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, a fan known as Scheneizel took to Reddit to translate bits of Bleach: Can’t Fear Your Own World III. It was there fans were given insight into a group known as Fullbringers… and it turns out Ichigo’s best friends are amongst them.

According to Ginjo, a famous baddie from the anime’s arc, Orihime and Chad got their spiritual powers from the Fullbringer family.

“It would not be surprising if the fragment of the Rei-o acts as its substitute and activates Fullbring that can turn attachment into an ability,” Ginjo begins before adding:

“There may be cases in which the Rei-o factor gets inherited through generations and blooms defensive instincts when faced with Hollows. Two examples would be Inoue Orihime and Chad.”

As Ginjo goes on to explain, Fullbringers are given their spiritual powers through a roundabout source. It all begins with a person in their lineage was imbued with a fragment of the Soul King’s power. This piece, which is called the Rei-o, lies dormant for years and is only brought forward by either Hollows or the Hogyoku.

When it comes to Orihime and Chad, their powers were awoken by the former threat. Ichigo’s inherent spiritual pressure made his hometown a hunting ground for Hollows, making it easy for the pair to encounter the creatures. Their Fullbring heritage had seeded their individual powers in them since birth, but they were catalyzed into action thanks to the Hollows chasing Ichigo — and by proxy — them. So, once again, it looks like Ichigo can be thanked for helping his closest friends pull out an inner strength they never knew they had.

So, are you surprised by these characters’ power sources? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!