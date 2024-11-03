After Years of Waiting, Bleach Just Brought Back Its Best Arrancar

For years now, the Bleach fandom has championed its fave fighters, and Ichigo Kurosaki has always embraced the love. From Soul Reapers to students, Bleach has some top-tier fighters on hand, but not all of its faves are heroes. There is nothing quite like an anti-hero in Bleach let alone a villain. So of course, the entire fandom is geeking out as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War just brought Grimmjow back to the screen.

It has been a long wait, but at last, Grimmjow is back. The fan-favorite Arrancar has kept a low profile in Bleach as of late, but that is no longer the case. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part three is live, and Ichigo is facing higher stakes than ever before. Yhwach has reached a new state after absorbing the Soul King, and now to complicate things even more, Grimmjow just showed up out of nowhere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Welcome Back, Grimmjow. It’s Been Too Long.

Of course, Grimmjow had to make a big arrival as he invaded the Soul King Palace. Shihoin helped bring the Arrancar to the bloody battlefield and did so with help from a Garganta. After appearing before Ichigo, Grimmjow throws smack to the Soul Reaper just as you’d expect. And given the beef between the two, Ichigo is not thrilled to see Grimmjow pop up before him.

Honestly, can you blame him? Grimmjow was a thorn in Ichigo’s side during the Hueco Mundo arc. Few Arrancar could hold a candle to Grimmjow when it came to fighting, and none could match his aggressive personality. Grimmjow has had it out for Ichigo since they met. And now, Bleach has given the pair an excuse to reunite.

Now, the question is whether the reunion is for better or worse. Ichigo has to worry about Yhwach and his Quincy army right now; He does not have time to fret about a rogue Arrancar.

What Role Does Grimmjow Play in Bleach’s Final Arc?

Now if you are familiar with the Bleach manga, you will know all about Grimmjow’s role in this final arc. Grimmjow has made his grand arrival, but he has more to do in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. The Arrancar is recruited to fight alongside the Soul Society but not due to any loyalty. Bleach pushes Grimmjow forward in a bid to test his strength, and the fighter is all too happy to show off.

After all, Grimmjow is pretty simpleminded. He wants to fight Ichigo, but he won’t get the chance to do that is Yhwach upends the world. Therefore, Grimmjow must defeat the Quincy army, and he starts with Askin Nakk Le Vaar.

The battle between Grimmjow and Askin is intense, so Studio Pierrot has big expectations to meet. Luckily, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been a top priority for the studio. With series creator Tite Kubo overseeing the anime, the entire staff has given its all since Bleach returned to television. And in the wake of part three, Bleach is looking better than ever right now.

What do you think about Grimmjow’s comeback? Are you keeping up with the latest season of Bleach? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

