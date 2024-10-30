Bleach Flexes Fashion Ties With Maison Margiela Collaboration

It’s wild to think that at one point, Bleach was facing cancellation. Once the original anime series came to a close, many shonen fans never believed that the Thousand-Year Blood War would ever come to the screen. The Soul Society, luckily, proved many fans wrong by not just returning to television but taking the anime world by storm once again. While Studio Pierrot is the production house responsible for the latest anime episodes, Bleach creator Tite Kubo has been working alongside the animators on this recent season. On top of the collaboration, Kubo has been working to create a new fashion line that takes some major inspiration from the shonen series.

Bleach has always been a series that has had a unique take on fashion in general. While Ichigo and the Shinigami might routinely wear their normal attire while fighting against Hollows, Arrancar, and the Sternritter, the opening and ending themes would feature new fashion for its heroes and villains alike. Such has been the case with the Thousand-Year Blood War, as Bleach has once again proven that it can be a juggernaut in the anime fashion business. It goes to show just how talented creator Tite Kubo is now that he is helping to create a real-life fashion line.

Bleach’s Fashion Line

The latest social media post from Tite Kubo’s official account highlights the fashion design, while also sharing details on the upcoming line, “A new illustration drawn for the special project by Kubo Tite and Maison Margiela has been released! The full-body illustration will also be published on the article page in the December 2024 issue of UOMO.”

While this fashion line hasn’t been confirmed to arrive in North America, Bleach’s popularity might give it a good chance. There are quite a few Western fans that have fallen in love with Ichigo and company, to say nothing of their unique styles.

The Blood War Continues

The third part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been a major part of this anime fall season. When we had previously left Yhwach and his war against the Soul King, the leader of the Sternritter was looking to take over the afterlife while gaining his revenge for the outcome of the original conflict. Unfortunately for Ichigo, his status as a Quincy has had an unforeseen circumstance wherein he came quite close to eradicating the Soul King himself, as vengeance has been built into his DNA.

As of the writing of this article, it has yet to be confirmed if Bleach’s anime will continue past the Blood War. While Kubo himself did weave a tale that came after the fight against Yhwach in Bleach: No Breathes From Hell, there has been no word that it will be animated or will continue the Soul Society’s journey in Weekly Shonen Jump. Considering just how successful the Thousand-Year Blood War has been on the small screen, the future might be looking bright for Ichigo and his comrades.

What do you think of this fresh new fashion line from Bleach's creator?