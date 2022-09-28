Viz Media Addresses Bleach's New Streaming Home

Bleach has been quiet for a decade at this point, but thanks to the fandom, it won't be long before Ichigo Kurosaki returns to the small screen. After wrapping his journey years ago, the Soul Reaper is returning this fall in a new anime, and creator Tite Kubo is ready for the big comeback to go live. After all, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will adapt his final act, and netizens are waiting as patiently as possible to learn where the new series will be streaming.

So, do we have an answer at last? Despite being less than two weeks from its premiere, Bleach has yet to announce a formal streaming home for its new anime. But over on Twitter, the franchise's licensor at least addressed the situation in a passing post.

we can not, We're sorry our child — VIZ (@VIZMedia) September 26, 2022

The update went live this week as Viz Media finally broke its silence on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Taking to social media, the publisher's official page responded to a fan who asked for Viz's help in identifying the streaming home for Bleach. However, it turned out the publisher couldn't share a word on the matter. "We can not [help]," the tweet reads. "We're sorry, our child."

Clearly, there is something keeping Viz Media quiet about Bleach, and no one is saying anything about it. Hulu has kept mum on the topic just like Disney+ and Netflix. Even Crunchyroll has kept a lid on Bleach despite the survive being one of anime's biggest in streaming. Of all its fall shows this year, Bleach is not listed on Crunchyroll's calendar. And as Viz continues to play coy, there is no telling where or when Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War arc will make its way stateside.

What do you make of Bleach's upcoming return to television? Do you plan on watching the revival from episode one? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.