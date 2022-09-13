Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to Make Major Fixes to the Original Anime

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been in the works for years, and at last, the anime is on the horizon. It wasn't long ago fans were treated to a new trailer for the big revival, and fans were quick to dissect every scene. And after watching the new reel a few times, netizens noticed a few important fixes will be done in this new anime that Bleach stumbled over years ago.

The update comes from the latest trailer as everyone from Orihime to Rukia and Hitsugaya are shown. As you can see below, fans were quick to list all of the fixes they noted in the trailer, and they make Bleach accurate to the original manga at last.

TYBW Anime Changes



Orihime with brown eyes ✅

Renji with red eyebrows ✅

Jushiro with green eyes ✅

Rangiku with blonde hair ✅ pic.twitter.com/DFHXHS7F8J — ❤️💜 | HoTD & TRoP Spoilers! (@TheVanessalves) September 11, 2022

Right now, the biggest fixes made all have to do with character designs. For instance, Orihime is given the right color eyes at last. For so long, the girl was animated with grey irises, but they are now brown in the anime. This same issue was fixed for Jushiro as the Soul Society captain has green eyes rather than his old grey-brown ones.

A fix was also made to Renji, so the Soul Reaper should be happy about that. The fight is given red eyebrows to match his vibrant hair as the old anime made them black. And of course, the biggest shift comes with Rangiku. The character had orange hair in the anime close to Ichigo, but that was never the case in Tite Kubo's manga. She was always blonde in the original series, and now, this new anime is bringing her back to those light roots.

Of course, more changes are sure to come as Bleach gets its new series underway. The anime has yet to find a streaming platform, but Viz Media did confirm its simulcast will start on October 10th. So if you are down to binge Bleach ahead of this revival, you can find the original anime on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Tubi, and more.

What do you think about these first fixes by Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War? Do you agree with the changes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.