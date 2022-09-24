Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Trailer Reveals First Look at Series Premiere

Bleach is finally setting up to return with new episodes next month after fans have been waiting years to see more of the anime in action, and the anime is readying fans for what to expect from Thousand-Year Blood War's premiere with a new trailer showing off a little of the new anime's first episode! With the original anime adaptation ending long before Tite Kubo even kicked off the final arc of the manga's run, fans have been waiting a long time to see the grand finale in full motion. This includes everything that sparks the final arc of the series as well.

Bleach: Thousand Year-Blood War is one of the many franchises exploding onto the scene with new episodes next month, and the series has shown much more from the anime's first episode with the newest trailer launched for the series. Although it could be showing off some material from other episodes, it's clear that much of this material is from the start of the final arc as it brings some key moments of the set up to life. You can check it out below with English subtitles as released by Viz Media:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is currently scheduled to debut on October 10th, and Viz Media has announced their will be a simulcast for the series for fans outside of Japan but have yet to reveal a streaming platform as of this writing. Bleach's official website previously revealed that Episode 1 of the new series is titled "The Blood Warfare," and it features Masashi Kudo as chief animation director, Cindy H. Yamauchi as animation director, and Tomohiso Taguchi wrote the screenplay. The series premiere is described as such:

"It is observed that Hollows are disappearing one after another in the real world, and the Soul Society and Technology Development Bureau is in an uproar. Meanwhile, in Karakura Town, two newly appointed shinigami named Ryunosuke Yumiki and Shino Madarame encounter a Hollow as soon as they arrive. Ichigo Kurosaki and his companions help the two who were helpless amidst the sudden attack. But two days later, a man wearing a mask appears before Ichigo and the others who interacted with Ryunosuke who has finally regained consciousness. And all the while, strange things are happening in the Soul Society."

What do you think of this first look at Bleach's first new episode in years? What are you most excited to see in the new anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!