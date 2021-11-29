Bleach has been away from print for years now, but creator Tite Kubo never let Ichigo leave his mind. In fact, the artist has been crafting a big comeback for the Soul Reaper which kicked off earlier this year. On the heels of a big manga revival, all eyes are on Bleach and its upcoming anime comeback. And now, we know when we will get our first look at the project.

The update comes from Bleach‘s official page on Twitter. It was there the anime informed fans it will have footage to share with fans next month, so Jump Festa just got a lot more exciting.

According to the update, Bleach will share a key visual and trailer with fans at Jump Festa. The event, which kicks off in mid-December, has had Bleach on its schedule for months now. However, fans have only just learned that the Thousand-Year Blood War arc will show up at the event.

As you can imagine, fans are geeking out over the reveal, and it is hard to blame anyone for being so excited. After all, the Thousand-Year Blood War arc is one of the manga’s most brutal, and it brings the whole series to a close. The original Bleach anime ended well before Kubo’s manga did, so fans were never satisfied with its ending. This comeback will give Bleach the chance to right a wrong with fans, and the Thousand-Year Blood War arc deserves justice.

If you want to know when this trailer will debut, it is slated to drop on December 18 after 6:00 PM JST. Bleach will kick off its panel that Saturday, so fans won’t want to miss it. And of course, ComicBook.com will be on standby to break down every juicy tidbit from the Jump Festa panel.

Want to catch up with Bleach ahead of its comeback? You can find the anime over on Crunchyroll, and Viz Media has the manga available in English either digitally or in print. You can check out the publisher’s description of the supernatural series here: “Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace.”

What do you make of this latest report on Bleach? How hyped are you for the anime's big comeback?