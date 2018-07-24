‘Bleach’ Creator Reveals New Ulquiorra Form

It has been quite some time since Bleach brought around Ulquiorra Cifer, but the Arrancar is not finish with fans just yet. After all, the creator of Bleach just resurrected the character, and the artist did so with a special gift in hand.

So, if you are ready to see Ulquiorra’s most powerful form yet, then you have come to the right place.

Recently, the team behind Bleach: Brave Souls let fans know Ulquiorra will be heading to the app. The popular game will bring in a version of the Arrancar, and series creator Tite Kubo welcomed the release with a new drawing.

As you can see above, the character’s brand-new form has been shared. Ulquiorra has gone above as Kubo has the Espada in his never-before-seen third Etapa. The new Resurrección form is impressive to say at the least, and Ulquiorra has never looked so powerful.

The somber character is given a brand-new color scheme as much of his body is now white. With his nails curved into talons, Ulquiorra has fiery green-black horns sprouting from his head, and his long hair has turned white. Ulquiorra is also seen with his black wings in splace, and his chest his hard to overlook thanks to its makeover. After all, there is a giant green crater there now, and it appears to be cradling the Hogyoku.

Yes, that Hogyoku — the one that Aizen spent his entire life trying to tame. It looks like Ulquiorra’s third Etapa requires the orb’s energy to work, so you can imagine how strong the Espada is with it.

What do you think about this brand-new form? Should Kubo give any of the other Espada a new Resurrección power-up?

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.