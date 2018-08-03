Official ‘Bleach’ Poster Shares New Anime Take On Final Arc

Bleach is back in the news these days thanks to its live-action debut, but the franchise has kept around in other ways. So, if you aren’t familiar with Bleach: Brave Souls, then you may want to check out the title.

After all, it is going all-in on Bleach‘s final arc, and the game gave fans their first-look at how its anime adaptation could look.

Yes, Bleach: Brave Souls is expanding its story once more, and the mobile game is using the ‘Thousand-Year Blood War’ arc to do it. After rolling out the arc’s first installment months ago, Shueisha has given the team permission to expand the story with several new characters from the never-before-animated run.

As you can see above, the first poster for the shows off four new additions to Bleach: Brave Souls. Of course, Ichigo Kurosaki is included, but this take on the character differs from the first brought in. This time, the Soul Reaper is able to tap into a new form know as the Horn of Salvation, and it requires Ichigo to tap into his Hollow powers with insanely precise control.

After Ichigo, Kisuke Urahara and Yoruichi Shihoin have been brought into play. For the first time, fans will be shown Urahara as he appeared in the ‘Thousand-Year Blood War’ arc, and that will include his mysterious Bankai. Yoruichi will be able to use her lightning-centric spiritual pressure in Bleach: Brave Souls, and the anime visual shares a colorful look at her electric form.

Of course, the game will also bring in a villain. Yhwach is finally getting his animation debut, and he looks properly terrifying. The godly villain is the most powerful to hit Bleach, and his anime form looks rather intimidating. Voiced by the actor who played Zangetsu, Yhwach will be a must-have in Bleach: Brave Souls as the game has the only anime-friendly take on the baddie to date.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.